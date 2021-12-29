Raymond James & Associates Has $23.76 Million Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 67,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

