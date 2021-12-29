Raymond James & Associates Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 417,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 289,971 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.