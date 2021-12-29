Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,611 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,228.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,241.98. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.
In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
