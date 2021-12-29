Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,611 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,228.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,241.98. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

