Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $439.46 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

