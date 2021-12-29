Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,722 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.45. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.