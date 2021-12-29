Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

