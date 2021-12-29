Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.59 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

