Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,368 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

