Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

