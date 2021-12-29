Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.88

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

