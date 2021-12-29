Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hormel Foods (HRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently:
- 12/17/2021 – Hormel Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock remained flat at $$48.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,004. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
