Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hormel Foods (HRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently:

12/17/2021 – Hormel Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Hormel Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock remained flat at $$48.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,004. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

