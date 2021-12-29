Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $282.00.

12/7/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

