ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $34.01 million and $167,940.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.24 or 1.01256598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00280765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00417680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00148180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

