Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Cap Hits $91.74 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $578.77 or 0.01219079 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $91.74 million and $2.37 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.93 or 1.00772295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,503 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

