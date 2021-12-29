Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,413.22 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,440.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

