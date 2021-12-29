Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.