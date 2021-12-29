Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $557.77 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $561.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

