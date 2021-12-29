Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

