Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.33 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $199.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.