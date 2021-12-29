Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE opened at $245.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

