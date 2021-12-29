Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,115 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

