Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

