Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

NYSE REXR opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

