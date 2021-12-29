Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
