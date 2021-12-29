Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

