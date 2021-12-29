Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 115 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.