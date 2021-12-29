Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 155.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 112,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

