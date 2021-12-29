Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOUR stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

