Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

