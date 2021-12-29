Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,240 shares of company stock worth $132,299,896 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

