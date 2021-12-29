Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $5.62 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $34,293.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00121206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.