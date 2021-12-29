Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

