Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

