Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $490.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.42 and a 200-day moving average of $475.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

