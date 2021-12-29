Router Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332,615.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $332,615.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.07749671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.87 or 1.00044916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00072896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

