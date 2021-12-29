Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 438.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 203,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,781 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

