SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.00) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.38 ($19.75).

SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €12.23 ($13.90). 28,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.19 and a 200 day moving average of €11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a market cap of $555.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

