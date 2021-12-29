Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 158,288 shares traded.

SALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

