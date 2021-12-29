salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $57,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,945,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,088,000 after buying an additional 599,827 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $233,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

