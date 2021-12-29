Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $79,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.