Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,854. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

