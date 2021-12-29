SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.79 $25.19 million $0.57 36.97 SAP $31.23 billion 5.57 $5.88 billion $5.78 24.48

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Software Enterprises and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAP 0 4 9 0 2.69

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. SAP has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.56%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than SAP.

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SAP pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SAP has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.20% 16.26% 9.45% SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85%

Summary

SAP beats Magic Software Enterprises on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia in February 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

