Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAR stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

