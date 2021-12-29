Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.64 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

