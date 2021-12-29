Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

COO stock opened at $420.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $353.02 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

