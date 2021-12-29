SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.02

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $382.02 and last traded at $382.02, with a volume of 6155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.28.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.76 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

