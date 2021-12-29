Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.44% of Schlumberger worth $600,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

