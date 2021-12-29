Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 3.5%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.64. 2,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 791,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

