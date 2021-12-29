Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

