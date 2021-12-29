Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $58.25.

