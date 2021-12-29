Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.10.

